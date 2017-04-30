Electrolux AB (ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Electrolux AB (NASDAQ:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Electrolux AB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electrolux AB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrolux AB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Electrolux AB (NASDAQ:ELUXY) traded up 0.52% on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. Electrolux AB has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

About Electrolux AB

AB Electrolux provides household appliances and appliances for professional use. The Company offers designs and sustainable solutions, under brands including Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi and Frigidaire. The Company’s segments include Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Small Appliances and Professional Products.

