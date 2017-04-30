Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been trending negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eldorado Gold Corp earned a news sentiment score of -0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) opened at 3.66 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business earned $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Eldorado Gold Corp had a negative net margin of 264.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp from $4.75 to $5.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Eldorado Gold Corp Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) is a gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

