Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $31.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.96 million. eHealth posted sales of $37.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $31.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.89 million to $170.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $177.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $168.53 million to $190.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on eHealth from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

In other eHealth news, insider James E. Flynn sold 426,954 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $4,978,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 150,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,055 shares of company stock worth $9,269,593. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $12,944,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 605.8% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 221,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 190,220 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in eHealth by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 60,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 20.78% on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 1,181,622 shares of the company traded hands. eHealth has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/ehealth-inc-ehth-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-31-09-million.html.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.