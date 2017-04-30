Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $606.2 Million

Brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $606.2 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.4 million to $610.4 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $611.2 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $606.2 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company earned $485 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.81 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.01%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $84.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/edgewell-personal-care-co-epc-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-606-2-million.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) opened at 71.49 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.