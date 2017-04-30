Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edap Tms SA (EDAP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms SA in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) traded down 1.86% on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,349 shares. Edap Tms SA has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/edap-tms-sa-edap-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms SA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of Edap Tms SA worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms SA Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) is a holding company engaged in developing and marketing the Ablatherm and Focal One devices. The Company operates two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) (including lithotripsy activities). The Company is developing HIFU technology for the treatment of certain other types of tumors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms SA (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.