eBay Inc (EBAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,122,966 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 15,409,427 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,324,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 200,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $6,419,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 33,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,067,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,028 shares of company stock worth $11,221,111 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,473 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 33.41 on Friday. eBay has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 80.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.03.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/ebay-inc-ebay-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.