Press coverage about Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) opened at 14.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.04” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/eaton-vance-ltd-duration-income-fund-evv-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-04-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its primary objective.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.