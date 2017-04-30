e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.39 Million

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to announce sales of $59.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.3 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.57 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $59.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.92 million to $293.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $350.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $346 million to $354.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm earned $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Vetr raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) traded down 1.45% on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 319,577 shares. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 5,793,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $149,767,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tarang Amin sold 592,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $15,322,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,047,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.39 Million” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/e-l-f-beauty-inc-elf-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-59-39-million.html.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc, is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.