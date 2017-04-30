Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 74.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) opened at 105.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.09 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company earned $701.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post $5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Richard B. Vilsoet sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $236,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

