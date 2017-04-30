Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT) Stock Price

News coverage about DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DuPont Fabros Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) opened at 51.55 on Friday. DuPont Fabros Technology has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The firm earned $139.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. DuPont Fabros Technology had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont Fabros Technology will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont Fabros Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont Fabros Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

DuPont Fabros Technology Company Profile

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet, content providers, cloud providers, media, communications, healthcare and financial services.

