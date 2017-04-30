DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.07

News stories about DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DuPont Fabros Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 28 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DuPont Fabros Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont Fabros Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DuPont Fabros Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont Fabros Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) traded down 1.64% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 682,495 shares. DuPont Fabros Technology has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The company earned $139.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. DuPont Fabros Technology had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont Fabros Technology will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

DuPont Fabros Technology Company Profile

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet, content providers, cloud providers, media, communications, healthcare and financial services.

