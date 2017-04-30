Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) traded up 3.41% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 309,246 shares. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $487.14 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

In related news, Director Richard Allan Howes acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc is a gold mining company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. Its segments include Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD (Chelopech) in Bulgaria, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb (Proprietary) Limited (Tsumeb) in Namibia, and Corporate and Other.

