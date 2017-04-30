DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report $30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DSP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.7 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.3 million. DSP Group posted sales of $36.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DSP Group will report full-year sales of $30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.6 million to $128 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.1 million per share, with estimates ranging from $135 million to $137 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DSP Group.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. DSP Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) remained flat at $12.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,835 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.16 million, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.97. DSP Group has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DSP Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DSP Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DSP Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its position in DSP Group by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 141,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

