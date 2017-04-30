DryShips Inc. (DRYS) Short Interest Up 55.7% in March

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,272,046 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 11,090,933 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,138,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) traded down 2.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468,924 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $28.44 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. DryShips has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1,824.00.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($56.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $56.34. DryShips had a negative net margin of 87.23% and a negative return on equity of 671.07%. The business earned $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DryShips will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Separately, Vetr raised DryShips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.41 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DryShips stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) by 498.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of DryShips worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/dryships-inc-drys-short-interest-up-55-7-in-march-updated.html.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels. The Company operates through two segments: the drybulk carrier and the offshore support. Under its drybulk segment, the Company operates as a provider of drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction and agri-food industries.

Receive News & Ratings for DryShips Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DryShips Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.