Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index’s (REIT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT) in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

REIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Pacific Crest boosted their price target on Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/dow-jones-equity-all-reit-total-return-indexs-reit-buy-rating-reiterated-at-deutsche-bank-ag-2.html.

