Analysts Expect Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.18 Billion

Analysts expect that Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) will announce sales of $13.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dow Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.7 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.87 billion. Dow Chemical reported sales of $11.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Dow Chemical will report full year sales of $13.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.56 billion to $53.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $51.93 billion to $55.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dow Chemical.
Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company earned $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday. Erste Group began coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 29.2% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) opened at 62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. Dow Chemical has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $65.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.
