Dover Corp (DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dover Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Dover Corp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover Corp will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover Corp.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Dover Corp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Dover Corp from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dover Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dover Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dover Corp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In related news, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $147,889.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,742 shares in the company, valued at $858,715.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $1,606,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,471,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 108.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,829,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,128,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 88.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,384,000 after buying an additional 852,328 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dover Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,231,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 27,941.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,683,000 after buying an additional 580,899 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded down 1.02% on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. 763,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

Dover Corp Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

