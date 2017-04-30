Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) – Dougherty & Co boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report issued on Thursday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Buffalo Wild Wings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/dougherty-co-analysts-boost-earnings-estimates-for-buffalo-wild-wings-bwld.html.

BWLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $195.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Buffalo Wild Wings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.47.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) opened at 157.55 on Friday. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 17,925.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 37.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sally J. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $630,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Wild Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Wild Wings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.