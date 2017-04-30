Donaldson Company (DCI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Donaldson Company earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 40 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) opened at 46.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Donaldson Company has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Donaldson Company had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company will post ($0.38) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $645,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 42 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

