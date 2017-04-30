Domtar Corp (UFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Domtar Corp from C$40.75 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Domtar Corp in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on Domtar Corp from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) traded down 5.20% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. 50,819 shares of the company traded hands. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Domtar Corp Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

