Citigroup Inc Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Domtar Corp (UFS)

Citigroup Inc restated their neutral rating on shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc currently has a $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America Corp restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar Corp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) traded down 5.39% on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,156 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.59. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar Corp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Domtar Corp’s payout ratio is 81.37%.

In other Domtar Corp news, insider John David Williams sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,278,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corp Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

