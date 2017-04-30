Dodge & Cox Invests $294,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business earned $29.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $603,133.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,610,119.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,786,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

