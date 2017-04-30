DnB Nor ASA (DNHBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DnB Nor ASA (NASDAQ:DNHBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DnB Nor ASA (NASDAQ:DNHBY) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.38. 2,535 shares of the stock were exchanged. DnB Nor ASA has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

DnB Nor ASA (NASDAQ:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter.

