Diversified Restaurant Holdings (SAUC) Given News Impact Score of -0.12

News articles about Diversified Restaurant Holdings (NASDAQ:SAUC) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diversified Restaurant Holdings earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings (NASDAQ:SAUC) traded up 1.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 245,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Diversified Restaurant Holdings has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $73.07 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Several brokerages have commented on SAUC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

