Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,738 Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc (HNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 275.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 214,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP) opened at 27.36 on Friday. Huaneng Power International Inc has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Huaneng Power International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc (Huaneng Power) is an independent power producer. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the generation and sale of electric power to the respective regional or provincial grid companies in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and in the Republic of Singapore (Singapore).

