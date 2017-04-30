Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.285 Million Stake in FairPoint Communications Inc (FRP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FairPoint Communications Inc (NASDAQ:FRP) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of FairPoint Communications worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FairPoint Communications during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FairPoint Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FairPoint Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FairPoint Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FairPoint Communications Inc (NASDAQ:FRP) opened at 17.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $458.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32. FairPoint Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $203.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. FairPoint Communications had a negative return on equity of 627.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FairPoint Communications Inc will post ($1.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRP. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on FairPoint Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FairPoint Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About FairPoint Communications

FairPoint Communications, Inc is a provider of data, voice and communications services to business, wholesale and residential customers within its service territories. The Company offers its customers a suite of services, such as Ethernet, Session Initiation Protocol Trunking (SIP-Trunking), hosted Primary Branch Exchange (hosted PBX), managed services, data center colocation services, high capacity data transport and other Internet protocol (IP)-based services over its fiber-based network.

