Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 50,624 Shares of RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of RMR Group worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 189.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 111.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000.

RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) opened at 52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.33 million and a PE ratio of 19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm earned $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-50624-shares-of-rmr-group-inc-rmr.html.

Several brokerages have commented on RMR. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of RMR Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.