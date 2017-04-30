Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 40,042 Shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of Ameresco worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 799,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) opened at 6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.39. Ameresco Inc has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-40042-shares-of-ameresco-inc-amrc.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $9.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In related news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 23,175 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $145,307.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,307.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,525 shares of company stock worth $423,176 over the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.