Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DeVry Education Group Inc (DV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.37 Million

Analysts expect that DeVry Education Group Inc (NYSE:DV) will announce sales of $455.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DeVry Education Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.55 million. DeVry Education Group reported sales of $474.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DeVry Education Group will report full year sales of $455.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DeVry Education Group.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.32 million. DeVry Education Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

DV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeVry Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of DeVry Education Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) opened at 37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.07. DeVry Education Group has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.

In related news, insider Robert A. Paul sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $59,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $797,687.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell bought 3,100 shares of DeVry Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $80,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,796.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,667 shares of company stock valued at $547,372 over the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in DeVry Education Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd raised its position in DeVry Education Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DeVry Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DeVry Education Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DeVry Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

DeVry Education Group Company Profile

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

