Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates €10.10 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.10 ($10.98) target price by Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Oddo Securities set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($17.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.52 ($14.70).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) traded down 0.132% on Tuesday, reaching €15.879. 17,096 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of €7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.166. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €9.14 and a 1-year high of €16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.24 and a 200-day moving average of €13.08.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group.

