Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS) a €200.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. equinet AG set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($121.74) target price on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas AG in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €180.86 ($196.59).

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) traded down 0.819% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €183.929. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €106.00 and a 1-year high of €186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of €37.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €179.29 and a 200 day moving average of €155.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-200-00-price-target-for-adidas-ag-ads-updated.html.

adidas AG Company Profile

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.