Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS) a €200.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. equinet AG set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($121.74) target price on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas AG in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €180.86 ($196.59).
adidas AG (FRA:ADS) traded down 0.819% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €183.929. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €106.00 and a 1-year high of €186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of €37.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €179.29 and a 200 day moving average of €155.67.
adidas AG Company Profile
