Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) a €5.20 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €5.20 ($5.65) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.20) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €6.00 ($6.52) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.70 ($6.20) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($5.98) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, S&P Global set a €5.00 ($5.43) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.73 ($6.23).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

