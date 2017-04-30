Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) received a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISP. Citigroup Inc set a €2.70 ($2.93) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. S&P Global set a €2.40 ($2.61) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.74) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €2.44 ($2.65) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.64 ($2.87).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) traded up 0.075% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €2.674. 133,623,785 shares of the company were exchanged. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 52 week low of €1.52 and a 52 week high of €2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of €44.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.52 and a 200 day moving average of €2.31.

About Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

