Dermira (DERM) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) opened at 34.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion. Dermira has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dermira will post ($3.66) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DERM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Dermira in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equity Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $40,119.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,287 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

