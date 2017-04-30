Stock analysts at CSFB began coverage on shares of Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DML. Dundee Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines Corp from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut Denison Mines Corp from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) traded down 6.67% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 986,479 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $378.54 million. Denison Mines Corp has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CSFB Initiates Coverage on Denison Mines Corp (DML)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/denison-mines-corp-dml-now-covered-by-csfb-updated.html.

Denison Mines Corp Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.