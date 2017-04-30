Deluxe Co. (DLX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Deluxe worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $42,104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Deluxe by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 35,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) opened at 71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company earned $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.08 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.38%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/deluxe-co-dlx-shares-sold-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Deluxe news, Director Don J. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $487,915.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.