DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (DZSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.25. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 6.85%.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) traded down 1.38% on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,771 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $6.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $93.82 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc, formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc, designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user.

