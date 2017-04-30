Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Has $187,000 Stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,922,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $274,739,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth about $262,122,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 58.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $705,075,000 after buying an additional 3,588,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth about $237,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Brean Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wal-Mart Stores from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $211,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,752,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $320,418,144.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $476,044,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock worth $1,110,035,611. 51.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

