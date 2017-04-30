DA Davidson Weighs in on WestRock Co’s Q3 2017 Earnings (WRK)

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for WestRock in a report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business earned $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America Corp raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) opened at 53.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. WestRock has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company’s market cap is $13.30 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $117,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $131,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in WestRock by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 29,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advance Capital I Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $3,032,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,453,785.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold Stephen Meadows sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $484,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,959.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 301.89%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

