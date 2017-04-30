Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,199,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/cytokinetics-inc-cytk-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded down 3.53% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 1,114,449 shares of the stock traded hands. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 227.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post ($2.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.