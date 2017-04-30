CYS Investments Inc (CYS) Issues Earnings Results

CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. CYS Investments had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 77.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
Shares of CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) traded down 2.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,532 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.29 billion. CYS Investments has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. CYS Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYS. Zacks Investment Research raised CYS Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CYS Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered CYS Investments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $8.00 price objective on CYS Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
In related news, CEO Kevin E. Grant sold 175,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,485,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYS. Comerica Bank raised its position in CYS Investments by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in CYS Investments by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,579,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,812,000 after buying an additional 493,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CYS Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $4,465,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CYS Investments by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CYS Investments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CYS Investments
CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s objective is to provide consistent returns to its investors through a combination of dividends and capital appreciation. It invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period.
