CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.63 Million

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $150.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.59 million and the lowest is $145 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $117.8 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $150.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.13 million to $674.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $773.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $731 million to $827.8 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company earned $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

In other news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $599,551.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,956.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $506,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,132,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,934,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,012,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,732,000 after buying an additional 320,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,336,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,167,000 after buying an additional 234,619 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,710,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,383,000 after buying an additional 174,052 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,175,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) opened at 54.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67 and a beta of 0.82. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 723.84%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

