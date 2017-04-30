Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.304 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quotient Investors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.3% in the third quarter. Quotient Investors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 924.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.38 billion, a PE ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $656.00 and a 52 week high of $949.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $881.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $820.12. Amazon.com also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 32,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 229% compared to the typical volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. The firm earned $35.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price (up from $960.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vetr lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $948.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.28.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

