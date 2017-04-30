Cybg Plc (CYBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 28.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBG. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.75) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.62) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.68) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.64) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cybg Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 247 ($3.16).

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) traded down 0.4252% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 281.8243. The company had a trading volume of 805,860 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.91. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.48 billion. Cybg Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 306.90.

In other Cybg Plc news, insider David Duffy sold 54,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £143,547.36 ($183,517.46).

About Cybg Plc

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

