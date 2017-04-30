Cyan (CYNI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Cyan (NYSE:CYNI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cyan earned a news impact score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cyan (NYSE:CYNI) traded up 0% on Friday, reaching $6. Cyan has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

Cyan Company Profile

Cyan, Inc is a carrier-grade networking solutions company. The Company’s solutions include high-capacity, multi-layer switching and transport platforms, as well as a carrier-grade software-defined networking platform for network virtualization and control. Its solutions enable network operators to virtualize their networks and helps in service delivery.

