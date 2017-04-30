Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock Price

Headlines about CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CVB Financial Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) opened at 21.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company earned $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. CVB Financial Corp. had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVB Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVBF. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on CVB Financial Corp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, Director Guercio Stephen A. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $70,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

