CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CVB Financial Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) traded down 2.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 414,469 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.47.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CVB Financial Corp. had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm earned $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVB Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial Corp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, Director Guercio Stephen A. Del sold 3,000 shares of CVB Financial Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $70,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial Corp.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

