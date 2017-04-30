$375.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (CUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post sales of $375.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.32 million. Cubic posted sales of $366.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $375.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company earned $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.36 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) traded down 2.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 107,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 348.32 and a beta of 0.97. Cubic has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cubic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

