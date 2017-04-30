Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CubeSmart (CUBE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America Corp downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) traded down 3.13% on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,296 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $133 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 76.1% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,874,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,903 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $6,675,000. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $7,698,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

