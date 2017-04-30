Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSO) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) (NASDAQ:SSRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Silver Standard Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silver Standard Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Silver Standard Resources to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) traded up 3.15% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 300,181 shares of the company were exchanged. Silver Standard Resources has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/csfb-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-silver-standard-resources-inc-sso-updated.html.

About Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc is a resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.